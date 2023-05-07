Margaret Doell knows the prominent stained-glass window in Peace Lutheran Church’s sanctuary is captivating.
The longtime parishioner spent much of her first year there studying the six panels’ symbols, including a dove representing the Holy Spirit. At that time, Doell said, the Fairfield Avenue church didn’t stock the pews with handy flyers explaining the artwork.
“I probably stared at the window more than I heard what the pastor said,” Doell said Sunday, sharing tidbits about Peace Lutheran as part of the second annual Sanctuaries and Stained Glass Tour.
The free, self-guided afternoon event allowed attendees to visit the nine participating churches in whatever order they liked.
Martha Lawler toured two churches, including Most Precious Blood Catholic, before stopping by St. Nicholas Cathedral along Crescent Avenue.
“I’m trying a variety,” she said.
Lawler was among the steady stream of visitors the Rev. Andrew Jarmus welcomed. He described people’s willingness to visit churches on such a nice day – conditions were warm and sunny – encouraging.
Vibrant colors – including blues, reds and greens – gleamed in the windows at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on DeWald Street.
Visitors typically gawk at the Gothic-style church, the Rev. Patrick Hake said. He noted parishioners are generally used to its features, including the 46 stained-glass windows that were restored in the late 1990s.
Hake’s favorite window depicts the story of St. Martin and the beggar. The stained glass – which features the saint on horseback while sharing his cloak with the derelict – is also why the road to the north of the church is named St. Martin’s Street, the priest said.
St. Peter’s was the fourth or fifth stop for Brent Cox, who appreciated the ability to see several churches in a short amount of time.
“I like stained-glass windows and old churches,” Cox said.