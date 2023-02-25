Fort Wayne officials and the developers of a property just south of Headwaters Park hope to resume construction in March, after months of delay caused by surging construction costs and significant environmental issues.
The downtown site has a colorful – and complicated – history.
Dating back to 1903, the land has been the location of a foundry, a boiler shop, an auto salvage junkyard, a gas station, a machine shop, an auto upholstery business and a rag warehouse. Next door stood a natural gas production plant that operated for almost a century before closing in 1948.
In recent years, the property at the northwest corner of Superior and Clinton streets has been a parking lot for patrons of the Club Soda restaurant and various Fort Wayne festivals.
Now, the site’s predominant characteristic is a giant hole in the ground, which will eventually become The Lofts at Headwaters Park, a nearly $100 million six-story mixed-use building with a 651-space parking garage. The 223 residential units at The Lofts will include 15 townhouses.
The project by Indianapolis-based developer Barrett & Stokely has been a key piece of downtown revitalization, but work has been stalled for months with inflation-driven cost increases that have increased its price from $67 million to $98 million.
The site also is the subject of a voluntary environmental remediation plan with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, which is seeking public comment on a final plan through March 1. A proposal must be accepted by the state agency before work can resume.
Chemical contaminants
The remediation report details environmental contamination found at the site since the early 1990s, when a tarry substance was found seeping into the St. Marys River.
Accompanying documents detail discussions in the last two years between IDEM and the developer’s environmental consultants, including Connecticut-based Haley & Aldrich and Industrial Waste Management of Fort Wayne.
Although the natural gas production plant did not operate on the property, pollutants migrated to it in what the report called a “plume” from the adjoining property, now Don Hall’s Gas House. The restaurant’s name was inspired by the building’s historical use.
Other uses also might have generated contaminants, the report says.
Nancy Townsend, Fort Wayne’s director of community development, said the environmental considerations are not unique to this site. The city faced environmental issues for riverfront development and the Skyline Tower Apartments.
“It’s not anything we haven’t had to handle before,” she said. “There are no environmental surprises that had anything to do with this delay. … It’s purely cost.”
The IDEM report shows several hazardous chemical contaminants found in various spots during more than a decade of periodic testing of groundwater, soil, sediment and soil vapor on the property.
Tests found high levels of benzene and naphthalene – both of which the report says are suspected carcinogens and likely remnants from gas manufacturing. The groundwater samples contained higher levels of both than what are allowable for tap water or commercial water use.
Arsenic, lead, mercury and chromium also tested above acceptable limits in some samples, the report says.
NIPSCO and city officials enrolled the site in IDEM’s voluntary remediation program in 2020. A clean-up plan was submitted Aug. 31, 2021.
Groundwater is no longer a concern at the site, the report says. Groundwater will not be used in the building, which will be supplied with city water, according to plans.
Creating vapor barriers
Residual chemicals from the manufactured gas processes are stable and aren’t likely to migrate further, the report says. Any continuing site contamination can be handled using various methods, including vapor barriers and use restrictions.
The report shows a remaining concern, however: soil vapor contamination reaching the parking garage’s lower levels and ground-level residential units. Correspondence between IDEM and the consultants about the concern dated from January through October 2022, when construction was mostly idle.
The garage consists of one underground level and two levels at or above ground level. The building design places residential units wrapped around the garage. Some spaces available for retail stores and offices will be at ground level.
Barrett & Stokely’s environmental consultants propose that planned vapor barriers will be sufficient to prevent chemical exposure. The vapor barriers will be at the southeast part of the site under the parking garage and between the garage and the development’s other spaces.
Ventilation in place for removing vehicle exhaust is also said to address vapors, and the design of the garage also should contain any vapor release, according to the documents. A drain under the garage’s slab was recommended.
IDEM required documentation as to how the ventilation system would be managed and maintained, and the developer’s answers were returned in late October.
Several rules for the property were proposed to prevent exposure, such as not allowing child care facilities on-site, a general requirement Townsend said is often used.
By the end of 2021, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, which still owns the property, said it removed about 12 feet of soil across the site, which cost about $3.3 million. That was partly to deal with environmental concerns and to ensure the soil is stable enough for the building’s size, city officials said.
Barrett & Stokely representatives have asked for additional public funding. The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board committed an additional $3 million to the project in December.
More public money sought
Last week, the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority recommended a $5 million grant through the Indiana Economic Development Corp. An additional $1.6 million in funds that can be paid back over three years was approved in January by the Redevelopment Commission.
Jonathan Leist, the city’s redevelopment deputy director, has previously praised Barrett & Stokely for raising $15 million in additional private investment. Last week, Leist said the capital needed by the developer to start work is in hand.
Leist said the firm faces higher costs for borrowing, as interest rates continue to rise from the Federal Reserve’s efforts to control inflation. Nationally, the average increase in construction costs is about 30%.
Rex Barrett of Barrett & Stokely told The Journal Gazette after the January meeting that the cost increases came from higher costs for materials and labor, as well as for site remediation.
“It’s across the board,” Barrett said. “There’s no one area.”
The project is now subject to a city rebid notice for many of its components. The bids have not yet been awarded, Leist said, adding that additional work will likely be bid privately.
The Lofts at Headwaters Park development now awaits IDEM approval of the proposed remediation work. The developer wants to start work by the end of March, Leist said.
The full set of environmental remediation documents can be found at the Allen County Public Library downtown or online at http://vfc.idem.in.gov.
Townsend stressed that big developments such as The Lofts take time and expertise. The city administration makes sure “everything we have done is done correctly,” she said.
“The good news is that (project development) is heavily regulated,” Townsend said. “There are rules. We know what they are, and we follow them.”