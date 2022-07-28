Indiana’s housing authority will soon stop accepting applications for the state’s rental assistance program.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced Monday it will “pause” accepting new applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program at 5 p.m. Friday. According to a news release, “nearly all” federal funds allocated to the state have been requested.
The state housing authority will continue to issue payments to already approved households and will keep processing applications currently in the queue.
The rental assistance program has paid and obligated $365 million so far. According to the release, the agency estimates it has about $80 million in unobligated funding remaining.
The housing authority will close the rental assistance portal Friday and focus on assisting households that have already applied, according to the release, “in order to ensure there is funding available to assist those households with pending applications.”
Hoosiers can sign up through www.indianahousingnow.org to receive updates if the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance portal reopens.
Jacob Sipe, executive director of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, said in a statement that the agency remains committed to helping Hoosiers with housing stability.
“Through the Emergency Rental Assistance program, we have been able to provide housing stability to more than 29,000 Indiana households,” Sipe said. “We are appreciative of the federal dollars that were able to keep thousands of Hoosiers in their homes during the pandemic.”