The state’s social services agency is announcing a new tool to measure Hoosiers’ recovery from addiction: the Recovery Capital Index.
Designed by the company Commonly Well, the index is designed to measure “internal and external resources available to an individual with a substance use disorder to ensure their continual success in recovery,” the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said in a statement.
Becky Buhner, deputy director for addiction and forensic treatment at the FSSA’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction, said the index measures a person’s internal and external resources to be successful in recovery.
“The higher a person’s recovery capital, the better chance they have at recovery – at maintaining their recovery long-term, sustaining their recovery,” Buhner said.
To gather that information, the FSSA encourages Hoosiers to take a 68-question online survey. Respondents will receive immediate responses, Buhner said, “based on their culture, their community and their personal and/or family relationships.”
The FSSA said that the survey is not limited to only those who are directly affected by addiction. All Hoosiers are eligible to complete the survey by texting “RECOVERY” to 833-638-3784.
The agency is also working with the nonprofit Overdose Lifeline to place stickers with QR codes on 19 naloxone vending machines and more than 200 NaloxBox units around the state. NaloxBoxes are wall-mounted containers filled with the opioid overdose reversal medicine naloxone – commonly known by the brand name Narcan.
“We have a goal of getting 2,000 surveys statewide. However, we’re hopeful we’ll have many more than that,” Buhner said. “Ultimately, we believe we’ve placed the access to these surveys in places where individuals that are not yet in our treatment system will log in and take the survey.”
David Whitesock, founder and CEO of Commonly Well, worked on creating the Recovery Capital Index during his time at a previous job at a nonprofit. He said a healthcare facility approached the organization, Face It TOGETHER, requesting data on recovery.
“One of the co-founders came to me ... and said, ‘David, you’ve got 30 days. Figure out how to measure recovery,’” Whitesock said. “And I looked up at (FIT Founder) Charlie (Day) and said, ‘Well, Charlie, I’ve been sober something like 9,000 days. Is that it?” He kind of winked a bit and said, ‘Well, it’s a data point. But it’s not it.’”
He began looking into social science research and studies of happiness and well-being. He also looked at the Social Progress Index, a metric that measures social and environmental factors.
“There was kind of a better way to structure the information for individuals and organizations and communities to see the data in a much more discrete and quantifiable way,” Whitesock said.
In 2018, Whitesock said, Palm Beach County reached out and wanted to use the Recovery Capital Index, but “we hadn’t thought about a commercial version.” The county inquired again in 2019, and by the end of that year he launched the public-facing version of the index, working with 12 treatment providers.
Now, the index will be used on an even larger scale as the Division of Mental Health and Addiction plans to use the data collected through the surveys to make targeted decisions regarding the investment use of state funds – as well as to measure the eventual effectiveness of those initiatives.
“We’ll be able to look at the data by ZIP code, and then we can say that in a particular ZIP code,” Buhner said, “there are a significant number of individuals – for example – that are worried about having a roof over their head tonight... We can say that in this ZIP code, we need to look at housing solutions and housing assistance.”