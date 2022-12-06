Fort Wayne officials violated public access law by not releasing records of Mayor Tom Henry’s drunken driving arrest, Indiana’s public access counselor said Tuesday.
Luke Britt, the governor-appointed public access counselor, released an opinion Tuesday in response to a formal complaint made by a local reporter. The Journal Gazette and other media organizations reached out to Britt in October after the city refused to release records relating to Henry’s arrest.
Henry was arrested Oct. 8 on a driving while intoxicated charge after his blood alcohol level tested at 0.152% – almost twice Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08%. Henry was driving a city-owned car when he crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle near the roundabout at Old Mill and Westover roads.
Malak Heiny, city attorney, has said the requests were protected by an investigatory records clause, which states that it’s up to police if the files are released.
Britt said in the opinion that the city has to have a reason for withholding the records, such as the expectation of privacy for witnesses or victims, a legitimate public safety concern or whether the disclosure would jeopardize the investigation.
“None of those factors are at play here,” Britt said.
Additionally, law enforcement recordings are not considered investigatory records within the Access to Public Records Act.
“It is the opinion of this office that the city of Fort Wayne violated the Access to Public Records Act by failing to disclose the incident report and body worn camera footage upon request,” Britt said.
John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Henry pleaded guilty two days after the incident and was sentenced Nov. 3 to 365 days suspended, which means he won’t serve jail time.
Henry was ordered to pay more than $3,000 in restitution to the city and to the owner of the car he struck.
Henry’s driver’s license was suspended for 90 days. He’s also required to submit to random alcohol and drug testing and to report to the Alcohol Countermeasures Program.
Henry has said he’s running for the Democratic nomination for a fifth mayoral term in the 2023 election.