State officials are investigating a LaGrange County auto dealership that has been accused of rolling back odometers.
Agents with the Indiana Secretary of State’s auto dealer licensing and enforcement division joined the Attorney General Todd Rokita’s investigation of Flexible Auto Sales in northeast Indiana, a news release said Monday.
Flexible Auto Sales is accused of scamming dozens of auto buyers by reducing the mileage displayed by odometers.
A lawsuit claims the business, owned and operated by John Allen in Shipshewana, rolled back millions of miles on the odometers.
The Attorney General’s Office has consumer protection authority. The Secretary of State’s Auto Dealer Services Division has regulatory and enforcement authority over new and used car dealers and can suspend an business owner’s operating permit if laws are being violated.
The two agencies are working together to ensure Hoosiers auto buyers are well served, the news release said.
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales said in a statement that consumers should report any suspicious dealer activity to the Auto Dealers Division and Rokita’s office.
“Our office will not tolerate auto dealers using unlawful tactics to take advantage of Hoosiers,” Morales said. “We take these matters seriously and will work to make sure only legitimate auto dealers are doing business in our state.”
Penalties for rolling back odometers can include fines, suspension or revocation of a dealer’s operating license.
Information about the secretary of state’s Auto Dealer Services Division, including how to file a complaint, can be found online at in.gov/sos/