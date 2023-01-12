Indiana State Police investigators are looking for the driver of a semi involved in a hit-and-run crash that caused extensive damage to an Allen County overpass bridge.
The November crash initially went unreported, but video evidence was discovered through a class project at Purdue University, a news release said. The video was captured by a camera installed on the U.S. 33 bridge over U.S. 30 for a structural engineering project.
Purdue reported the crash to the Indiana Department of Transportation. An inspection showed extensive damage to bridge supports, a news release said.
A white Kenworth T880 semi crashed into the overpass bridge about 5 p.m. Nov. 16. The semi, a 2014 model or newer, was pulling a flatbed trailer hauling a John Deere excavator that appears to be a model 135G or 160G, a news release said.
The excavator appeared to be damaged in the crash as the boom arm struck the bridge support beams as it passed under the overpass.
The semi was last seen heading westbound on U.S. 30 toward Columbia City.
The police had not identified the vehicle or the driver as of Thursday afternoon.
Investigators ask that anyone with information that might be able to help identify or locate the semi, the driver or the excavator call the Indiana State Police at 260-432-8661.