Master Trooper James Bailey’s name was etched Wednesday into the Indiana State Police’s local memorial stone, placed alongside those of other officers and employees who have died while in the line of duty.
Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post 22 invited officers and supporters to gather for the annual memorial service. Forty-eight state police employees have died while in the line of duty since 1933.
The state police have traditionally hosted memorials at each post during May.
“The memorial services are a way of paying tribute and remembering the ultimate sacrifices made by state police employees who have died while serving and protecting the citizens and visitors of Indiana,” a news release said.
“These services are also for the family members of these fallen heroes, reaffirming our commitment that their sacrifice as well as the sacrifice of their departed loved ones will never be forgotten.”
The Wednesday service included a prayer and a roll call of fallen employees. Lt. Corey Culler, local district commander, followed each name with a description of what led to the officer’s final call.
Culler also addressed the Bailey family and explained what his service meant to the Fort Wayne post.
Bailey, 50, left behind a wife and two children when he died March 3 after being struck by a suspect evading police on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County. Bailey had deployed stop sticks in an attempt to slow the suspect’s vehicle.
In addition to Bailey’s name living on the memorial stone, his bust plate was added to the memorial board displayed in the Fort Wayne post’s lobby.
Since 1933, six state troopers have died in the line of duty in the Fort Wayne post’s region, which includes LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley, Allen, Huntington, Wells, Blackford and Jay counties.
Five of those officers died in vehicular crashes. In addition to Bailey, the others were Trooper Richard England of Columbia City on April 22, 1942; Trooper Donald Turner on Jan. 28, 1956; Trooper Robert Garrison of Montpelier on Dec. 14, 1959; and Master Trooper David Deuter of Angola on July 16, 1998.
Trooper Cory Elson of Fort Wayne died April 3, 1999, in Decatur when a driver opened fire on him with an automatic rifle during a traffic stop.
For a full list of state police employees who died in the line of duty, go online to www.in.gov/isp/about-isp/in-memoriam/.