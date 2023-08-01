An Indiana State Police investigation into a fatal officer-involved crash in April is complete and ready to be sent to the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.
State police were investigating at evidence connected to a crash in which Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Joshua Hartup struck local attorney Henry Najdeski, which led to his death. The agency's investigation ran parallel to the Fort Wayne Police Department's to verify the information gathered at the scene, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker.
It is "very standard" for the state police to get involved in situations like the crash with Hartup and Najdeski, said Walker, a public information officer for the Fort Wayne post. Indiana State Police also frequently get involved with officer-involved shootings, use-of-force investigations or other issues of a "serious nature" involving local police, Walker said.
Walker said it often provides the public with more transparency.
"It's just to make sure all the checks and balances are covered and that nothing is not right or inappropriate," Walker said.
Fort Wayne police directly requested the involvement of the state agency, Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Jeremy Webb told The Journal Gazette in April. The Fort Wayne Police Department has completed its investigation.
"The FWPD has completed its portion of the investigation and submitted the evidence to ISP for a parallel investigation," Webb said Tuesday in an email. "This was done to ensure impartiality and to make sure that the most thorough investigation possible was conducted."
Now, it's up to the prosecutor's office to determine the course of action.
Najdeski, 52, was crossing East Main Street at the Calhoun Street intersection on April 19 when Hartup, who was driving an unmarked police car, struck him. The attorney was in the hospital for three days before he died.
Najdeski died from blunt force injuries caused by the crash, and his death was ruled an accident. He was the county's 12th traffic fatality of the year. This year, the Allen County Coroner's Office has reported 22 traffic fatalities.
The accident involving Najdeski was Hartup's fifth on-duty collision of his career, according to information released by the Fort Wayne Police Department shortly after the crash. Hartup returned to work the day after the crash.