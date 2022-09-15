The Indiana State Police found no criminal action after Fort Wayne officials asked the agency to look into anonymous allegations of a kickback scheme by city employees, county officials announced Tuesday.
Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards said in a news release that her office reviewed the state police investigation. Richards considers the case to be closed, “unless new evidence is presented — not anonymous accusations.”
Fort Wayne City Council members received in July a three-page letter from an anonymous source that claims to offer evidence that at least one Public Works employee received free concrete work for an oversized three-car driveway, 100 feet of sidewalk, a new carriage walk and an expanded patio in the backyard of a north-side home. The writer included three photos that show the work at the home.
“The investigation showed no criminal actions by city employees,” Richards said in a statement. “Services received by employees were paid for as documented by bank records. It also showed that the employees alleged to have tampered with the bid process did not have the ability to affect the process.”
Council members reported the allegations to Mayor Tom Henry’s administration, which then asked the state police to do an investigation.