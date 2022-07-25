Detectives from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District have recently received complaints about a potential scam in the form of a text message.
The messenger claims to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and indicates the recipient has unclaimed money from the state, a Monday news release said. The message gives instructions to click a link, that link will take them to a webpage asking for personal/confidential information.
Detectives have communicated with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and confirmed that they will not send a text or email message asking individuals to click a link to receive benefits or any type of payment. Clicking on the link and providing personal information will give fraudsters the ability to access personal accounts or sell personal information on the dark web. You can report unemployment fraud here: in.gov/dwd/indiana-unemployment/fraud/
The fraudulent link received via text message looks like this: https://uplink-indiana.us/login
A reputable resource to research potential scams, or cross check a suspicious message you have received can be found on the Better Business Bureau's website at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/.