Republican leaders in both houses of the Indiana legislature are continuing to negotiate over inflation relief and funding for families.
The Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee voted Wednesday to replace the language in the House’s proposal, House Bill 1001, with the contents of their preferred policies: Senate Bills 2 and 3.
That move came a day after the House Ways and Means Committee executed the inverse maneuver, replacing SB 2’s language with that of HB 1001. SB 3 did not receive a hearing in the House.
Sen. Travis Holdman, who chairs the Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee and authored SB 2 and SB 3, said he talked Tuesday with his counterpart on the Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville. He said there was no ill will intended by the wholesale amendments in either committee and called them procedural moves.
“We understood it was not nefarious or mischievous in any way,” Holdman, R-Markle, said Wednesday. “We were just doing what we needed to do to keep things alive and keep it moving.”
The House will hear now-amended SB 2 Thursday on second reading, where Holdman expects to see “a whole boatload” of amendments.