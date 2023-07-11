Indiana State Sen. Jack Sandlin has pledged his endorsement for Suzanne Crouch for governor, her campaign said today.
"Suzanne Crouch has the right experience to be a great Governor. She will lead with her Conservative values and common sense," Sandlin's statement said. "My wife, Lydia, and I wholeheartedly endorse Suzanne.”
Sandlin has served in the Indiana State Senate since 2016. He represents Senate District 36 which consists of portions of Marion and Johnson counties.
Tuesday's announcement was the second from Crouch's campaign in less than a week. She currently serves as Indiana's lieutenant governor.
On Friday, a news release said state Sen. Jim Buck, who represents Tipton County and parts of Hamilton and Howard counties in District 21, is endorsing Crouch.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, can't seek reelection because of term limits.
The 2024 Republican primary will be a crowded race that includes U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.