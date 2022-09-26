Five developments, including one in Fort Wayne, have been approved for $96.2 million in bond awards and $8 million in tax credits, Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced Monday.
The awards were approved by the board of directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority using the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program in conjunction with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds.
“This funding is used to incentivize private developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation and construction of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana,” a news release said.
Village Premier Apartments in Fort Wayne will receive $25 million in tax exempt bonds and $2,114,048 in tax credits to create 208 units of affordable housing. The city’s Redevelopment Commission in July approved an economic development agreement tied to the mixed-used neighborhood center, which is expected to cost $55 million.
House Investments, an Indianapolis developer, previously announced plans to create Village Premier in three phases on about 20 acres south of McMillen Park southwest of the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue. The land was previously the home of the McMillen Park Apartments, which were demolished about 11 years ago.
The first phase, with the 208 income-based apartments and a clubhouse, is projected to cost $40 million. The developers also indicated they would create at least nine shovel-ready sites for single-family homes.
The second and third phases would bring commercial developments, including a healthcare center, and other uses.
“Affordable housing is critical to Indiana’s success, and this investment is a huge piece of our state’s infrastructure growth,” Crouch said.
Other properties receiving the bonds and tax credits are:
• City Heights Apartment Homes in Indianapolis: $33 million in tax exempt bonds and $3,196,024 in tax credits to create 200 units of affordable housing.
• The Mill in Shelbyville: $22 million in tax exempt bonds and $1,689,717 in tax credits to create 168 affordable housing units
• Tower Multifamily Portfolio, which includes three existing properties in Petersburg, Princeton and Mount Vernon: $10.9 million in tax exempt bonds and $688,065 in tax credits to rehabilitate 200 units of affordable housing across three properties.
• Tower Senior Portfolio, which includes three existing senior properties in Petersburg, Haubstadt and Owensville: $5.3 million in tax exempt bonds and $342,688 in tax credits to preserve 112 units of affordable housing across three properties.
“This investment for affordable housing is a huge piece in fulfilling” the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s mission, Jacob Sipe, the agency’s executive director, said in a statement.
Monday’s news release said the state has administered the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program to facilitate the creation and preservation of more than 150,000 units in the state since 1987.
“Affordable housing is critical to ensuring long-term affordability that allows residents to thrive in neighborhoods and to maintain consistency in their neighbors, schools, jobs and healthcare,” Sipe said.