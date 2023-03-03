Allen County will embark on a $1.3 million maintenance project after approval today of an engineering consultant's report on replacing the steam boilers in two downtown buildings.
Vance Hernandez, the county's director of facility maintenance, said the work will replace two steam boilers in the Rousseau Centre and one in the Allen County Courthouse. Four hot-water boilers for Rousseau and one for the courthouse will be installed.
The reason – the items date to at least 1969, and there's now there's scant love for the aging appliances.
"They're kind of phasing out," Hernandez said after the meeting.
"Steam boilers are a good, efficient boiler system," he said. "The problem we have is the technical ability to keep them running in the city has started to diminish."
In other words, if something breaks, it's tough to find somebody in the area who knows how to fix it.
"When you have a commercial building these days, people put in hot-water systems," Hernandez said.
Hernandez requested $87,000 for a engineering report from Design Collaborative, Fort Wayne. He said the additional amounts will be requested once work is ready to start.
The price for the replacement work and materials is being kept down because the lines feeding the two buildings will be reused. They can accept water as well as steam, Hernandez said.
"Some of the steam traps will have to be switched out," but that's a minimal part of the project, he said.
The request for the project's engineering report was unanimously approved.