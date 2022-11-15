Fort Wayne’s director of intergovernmental affairs announced she is seeking an at-large seat on City Council, a news release said.
Stephanie Crandall, a Democrat, said in a Tuesday statement that she had filed paperwork to begin her campaign for City Council. Crandall said she represents the city at local, state and federal levels as the director of intergovernmental affairs.
Crandall spearheaded the application and presentation that earned Fort Wayne the National Civic League’s All-America City Award last year.
“I’ve been honored to serve the residents of Fort Wayne for nearly a decade,” Crandall said in a statement. “I look forward to doing more as an at-large member of City Council to ensure that beyond being an All-America City, Fort Wayne becomes known as a 'city for all.'”
Crandall is the second Democrat to announce a campaign for a City Council at-large seat in the 2023 election. Audrey Davis, a Navy veteran, announced her campaign on Veterans Day last week.
All nine members – three at-large and six representing districts – are up for election next year. The current members who represent all of Fort Wayne are Republican Councilman Tom Freistroffer and Democrats Councilman Glynn Hines and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers.
Ten candidates campaigned for the three at-large seats in 2019 before the pack was narrowed down to three Republicans and three Democrats in the May primary election.
The council's six district seats are up for election in 2023 as well.