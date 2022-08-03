A woman who admitted beating her 9-year-old stepson to death in December wants to take back her guilty plea.
Alesha Miller, 30, wrote a letter last week to Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull asking to withdraw her April 21 guilty plea to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent.
Miller is accused of beating Elijah Thomas Ross to death in December. She is expected to be sentenced in December to 30 years in prison.
Gull will decide whether to allow Miller to take back her plea of guilty.
"This is the first time in months I've been able to think about what has happened," Miller said in her letter filed with the court July 26.
Miller and Elijah's mother, Jenna M. Miller, 37, brought the boy to Lutheran Downtown Hospital about 1:17 a.m. Dec. 18. Medical staffers applied lifesaving measures but pronounced the child dead at 2:09 a.m.
Fort Wayne Police Detective Aaron Johnson said in a probable cause affidavit that he saw multiple bruises on the boy's face, the back of his arms, his shoulders, his lower back and his buttocks. Other visible injuries included abrasions and swelling on his shoulders.
Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger, the county coroner, ruled the death a homicide and determined that Elijah died of multiple blunt-force injuries. Those included a subdural hematoma, a traumatic brain injury caused by a buildup of blood.
The women, who were married, originally told police they were at a company Christmas party when one of their children called about a fistfight between Elijah and an older brother.
Jenna Miller, 37, still faces four felonies related to the death and is scheduled for a Nov. 29 trial. She's charged with two felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and two felony counts of neglect of a dependent.
If convicted, she faces a potential sentence of 15 to 30 years on each of the first two felonies and six months to 18 months on each of the other two.