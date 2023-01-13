The Steuben County Sheriff's Office and the Angola Police Department are offering self-defense training next month for females ages 12 and older.
The Rape Aggression Defense course includes one night of lecture, two nights of practicing techniques with an attack simulation as part of the last night. The program will teach risk awareness, prevention, reduction and avoidance, while progressing to the basics of hands-on defense training.
The program will be Feb. 13, 14 and 16 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Hamilton High School, 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton.
The program is free of charge. A $20 deposit will be collected at registration and returned to all participants who complete the program.
To register, contact 1st Sgt. Brad Kline at the Steuben County Sheriff's Office at 260-668-1000, ext. 5260, or Assistant Chief Darrin Taylor at the Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121.