The Steuben County Sheriff's Office responded about 1:50 p.m. today to a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car, according to a news release.
Officers responded to the intersection of Indiana 1 and County Road 500 South. Their initial investigation indicated a 2003 Ford Taurus driven by Frankie Handshoe, 71, of Hamilton, was traveling east on 500 South.
After stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Indiana 1, Handshoe pulled into the path of the southbound motorcycle, the release said.
John King, 51, of Garrett, was riding the 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was unable to avoid the vehicle and struck the driver's side, officials said. King, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
Handshoe and a passenger, Georgie Teegardin, 49, of Hamilton, were transported to a hospital in stable condition. Both were wearing seatbelts, the release said.
Neither speed nor alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash, officials said. The crash remains under investigation.