Steuben County is extending its sandbag filling offer for at least one more day.
Because of recent heavy rains, winter thaw and rising water levels, the county's emergency management agency announced Monday it would allow individuals to obtain sand and sandbags from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Highway Department at 1900 N. County Road 200 W. in Angola
Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Emergency Management said it would continue sandbag operations again Wednesday. The "need for continued operations beyond Wednesday will be evaluated," a news release said, and an update will be sent out if necessary.
For more information, call 260-668-1000, ext. 3400.