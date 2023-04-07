DeKalb County police are investigating a car crash that left a 20-year-old man with injuries early today.
Officers said Kayden Troxell of Pleasant Lake was driving a white Ford Focus at a high rate of speed westbound in the 4200 block of Indiana 8 around midnight.
The vehicle went off the road before hitting two traffic signs and coming to a rest in a ditch, police said.
When paramedics arrived they immediately took Troxell to a hospital with chest injuries, and cuts and scrapes on his body.
A passerby reported the crash after seeing Troxell's car off the road. No further information was provided.