Recent heavy rainfalls and rising water levels have prompted Steuben County Emergency Management to make a sandbag filling site available today in Angola.
Steuben County lakes, rivers and streams are starting to swell as the ground is also saturated from the winter thaw, the agency said in a Monday afternoon news release.
The sandbag site, at the Steuben County Highway Department at 1900 N. County Road 200 W., will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
Sand and sandbags will be available for the public, the release said, but individuals will need to bring their own vehicle to haul the sandbags, along with a shovel to fill the bags.
For more information, call Steuben County Emergency Management at 260-668-1000, ext. 3400.