Kosciusko Homecare and Hospice is now part of Stillwater Hospice, which until last year was known as Visiting Nurse.
The two entities combined effective Wednesday, a news release said.
Together, Stillwater Hospice and Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice have more than 180 years of experience caring for Hoosier patients and families.
Stillwater Hospice dates back to 1888 in Fort Wayne. Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice began in 1976. Both organizations have been providing specialized palliative, hospice and grief support services.
”Both organizations began in a very similar way with a group of women coming together with the hope to serve and care for the seriously ill,” the news release said.
Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice’s patient census will add about 30-40 additional patients to the Stillwater census of about 1,600 in 2022, Bonnie Blackburn-Penhollow, Stillwater Hospice’s director of communications, said in an email response.
Glenn Hall, executive director of Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice, said in a statement that the two organizations had shared values and goals.
“I look forward to helping to shepherd this transition with such like-hearted leadership to ensure Kosciusko residents can access such critical and compassionate care,” he said.
When the new Stillwater Hospice name was announced last year, the organization said the rebranding would better reflect the nonprofit’s services and its 2020 merger with a similar agency with offices in Berne and Marion.
As a combined organization, Stillwater Hospice serves 12 counties in northern Indiana including Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. Stillwater Hospice offices will continue to operate in Berne, Fort Wayne, Marion and Warsaw.
“We have been providing palliative care and hospice services to residents of Kosciusko County for many years through our relationships with area hospitals, and we are glad to further expand our depth of offerings by welcoming the Kosciusko Home Care and Hospice team to the Stillwater Hospice family,” Stillwater Hospice CEO Leslie Friedel said in a statement.
When it started in 1888, the local nonprofit was known as the Ladies’ Relief Union. In 1984, when the organization was known as Visiting Nurse Service and Hospice, it was the third agency in Indiana to receive the Medicare Hospice Benefit certification.
Stillwater Hospice said national reports have indicated the number of nonprofit hospice care services continues to decrease.
The Medicare Payment Advisory Committee (MedPAC) in a March 2022 Report to Congress said that between 2019 and 2020, the number of for-profit hospices increased 7.1% since 2019. The number of nonprofit hospices decreased by 2.8% and government-owned hospices declined by 0.7%.
As of 2020, more than 72% of hospices were for profit, approximately 24% were nonprofit, while just under 3% were government owned.