If you saw people holding signs along South Clinton Street midday Friday, organizer Dee Mosley hopes you took two things away from the demonstration.
Gun violence, especially against children and by children, needs to stop, and there needs to be justice for her daughter, Mosley said.
Her daughter, 16-year-old Lebrisha Miangel Hobbs, died Tuesday from a gunshot wound to the head from July 5. The person accused of her murder, Elaysha N. Underwood, also 16, is in Allen County Jail. No trial date has been set, but she was charged with murder as an adult.
“At that age, you shouldn’t have a gun,” Mosley said.
The more than a dozen people who joined the protest in front of the Allen County Courthouse either knew Hobbs or had their own story of loss to tell.
Dana Atkins came and carried a poster with a photo of her daughter, Alize Chablis Wiley, 21. Wiley was shot April 28. Her death was the eighth homicide in Allen County of the 18 that have happened so far this year.
The man suspected of killing Wiley, Kesaun Hunter, 20, died from a gunshot to the head, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a suicide. The deaths were the end of a police standoff in the 3300 block of Cheviot Drive in Fort Wayne.
“I hope they stop letting these children get ahold of these guns,” Atkins said. “It just seems like it’s a trend lately.”