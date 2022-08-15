A new storage facility near U.S. 24 and Homestead Road is one step closer to becoming a reality after getting approval Monday from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
Southwest Storage has proposed putting a seven-building storage facility on 5.7 acres of land near the intersection of U.S. 24 and Homestead Road. The proposal requires rezoning the lot from agricultural low intensity to business, technology and industrial park, and the developer included a written agreement that would restrict all uses except for a storage facility.
Three of the buildings will have heated storage and 60 parking spaces close by. No parking will be placed near the four buildings with unheated units.
Several nearby residents opposed the proposal at a public hearing last week. Many of the concerns were about safety issues regarding increased traffic and lack of security at the facility that can be accessed at all hours.
Some of the concerns were about the plan itself, such as the effect it would have on adjacent properties. It is surrounded by a mix of uses and zonings including residential, commercial and industrial.
Michelle Wood, senior planner, shared some ways the developer tried to address questions posed at the public hearing and a site committee meeting. Beers Mallers, the law firm working with Southwest Storage, submitted drawings and documentation to show that trucks with trailers will be able to safely access the storage units, Wood said.
The commission’s site committee wondered what the façade of the building would look like to nearby residents and to passing motorists. The approval includes that Southwest Storage will use more decorative façade on the sides that are visible from the road or nearby residences.
The members didn’t discuss the development before voting unanimously to approve the primary development plan and the required rezoning. Fort Wayne City Council has the final say on rezoning requests.
The members also approved the primary development plan for 322 apartments in southwest Fort Wayne.
Flats of Walnut Hills has been proposed for 38 acres in the 2000 block of Getz Road, south of Constitution Drive. The development will have 12 three-story buildings with a clubhouse, heated pool and walking trails.