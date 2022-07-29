Homeowners’ summer storm debris is being converted into mulch that will be available in the spring to surround residents’ surviving trees, city officials said Thursday.
Three weeks after the last major storm hit the Fort Wayne area, crews are still working for almost 10 hours a day to clean up debris.
Dead limbs and leaves are being processed at several solid waste facilities and will be turned into mulch, said Frank Suarez, City Utilities spokesman.
In the spring, people may pick up mulch from the city’s Biosolids Handling Facility, free of charge, if they are willing to load it themselves. A fee is charged if city employees load up the mulch.
Republic Services is also converting some of the storm debris into mulch to line the company’s landfills.
The end for local cleanup is in sight, said Shan Gunawardena, the city’s director of public works.
“We’re only hauling tree limbs and other vegetative debris,” he said. “At the rate we’re going, I would say, it’ll be at least a couple more weeks until we’re done. … It may be longer, but it also may be sooner.”
Gunawardena said for the most part, crews are done working in the Aboite area, which was affected by the June 13 derecho. The majority of Waynedale has also been cleaned up, but people are still out working west of Bluffton Road and north of Lower Huntington Road.
Waynedale was also affected by the mid-June derecho that toppled trees and power lines and left almost 40,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers without power.
“Every other area is written down and assigned to crews,” Gunawardena said. “I’ve got crews working in every other area right now.”
He said most crews include six to eight people. Each team’s size depends on what type of debris there is and whether everything has been cut down and prepared for removal.
Gunawardena also said streets are cleaned once a month to ensure debris isn’t left on the roads.
“We just ask that residents please be patient,” he said. “We’re doing all that we can.”