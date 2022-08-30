Storm Damage on McKinnie Avenue

A tree trunk lies along the curb on McKinnie Avenue near Calhoun Street on Monday evening after a thunderstorm swept through the area, knocking out power and damaging an area drive-in movie theater. 

 Jeff Merritt | The Journal Gazette

