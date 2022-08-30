Auburn Garrett Drive-In property owner Julia Yarde was sitting at her nearby business – JY Design & Print – on Monday afternoon just before 5 p.m. when the intensity of the storm outside began to increase.
“I was working after hours, and I noticed it was getting really dark,” Yarde said. “Then the rain started, and then it started hitting the windows.”
She looked out the window and watched as the wind and sky, which she said looked like a hand, took hold of the drive-in’s lone screen.
“It just went down and grabbed the screen, twisted it, and tossed it,” Yarde said. “I’m just reliving it right now – it scared the daylights out of me. I was in shock.”
Yarde then called the company that insures the theater as well as Bruce Babbitt, operator of the Auburn Garrett Drive-In. She said the screen – only the second in the 71-year history of the theater – had been up for at least 35 years, and Babbitt said the towers behind the screen have become compromised over time.
“This screen has been up for decades, and I think it just deteriorated enough that this particular storm was the one to take to damage it,” Babbitt said. “If this would have hit it 20-25 years ago, I think it could have withstood it.”
He’s glad it happened closer to the end of the summer drive-in season – and that it didn’t happen during a movie.
“There wasn’t a lot of good product on the horizon for us,” Babbitt said. “I personally didn’t know how we would get through September and October with so little movie releases.”
The theater, one of only a few drive-ins left in northeast Indiana, first opened in 1951. Babbitt said with so few remaining, “every drive-in is important.”
“It is iconic, and we haven’t changed much over the years so lots of generations have come out there to watch movies,” Babbitt said. “There’s a nostalgia that comes into play, and I’ve come to the realization that it is very important to the area, let alone the community.”
Hundreds of community members left comments offering condolences and support on the theater’s Facebook page after the storm. Many suggested crowdfunding for support and offered to help in other ways that Babbitt said he’s not sure would help.
“We’re getting some people that want to help. We have people offering services and materials,” Babbitt said. “We are so grateful, but we are just going to have to wait to hear what the insurance adjusters say.”
He said they’ve already put a call in to Selby Screens, one of the few remaining drive-in screen companies and the same company that installed the current screen.
Yarde also said she’s not sure exactly how to proceed funding-wise and that the first step is to assess the damage and see exactly what needs to be replaced and what could be repaired. She also mentioned the possibility of starting a fundraiser through the website GoFundMe.
“The community support has been so amazing,” Yarde said. “I just had two calls from a construction company that wants to help; I have another individual that’s a leader in the community that suggested certain people to call.”
While the theater is done for the year, Yarde vowed that the Auburn Garrett Drive-In will eventually reopen.
“We’re going to rebuild, no matter what,” Yarde said. “It may take the community to do it, but thank goodness we were insured.”
Most Allen County residents’ electrical service has been restored by Tuesday afternoon, Indiana Michigan Power.
High wind gusts, lighting and rain during Monday’s storm affected more than 18,000 I&M customers across their service area, the company said, including 4,000 in Fort Wayne on Monday night.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 115 Fort Wayne area customers were without service, according to a news release, and power was expected to be restored by 11 p.m.
In total, I&M reported 64 damaged poles, 160 downed wires and 14 damaged transformers as a result of the storm.
Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.