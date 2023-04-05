The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:30 a.m. for parts of Kosciusko and LaGrange counties.
At 10:35 a.m. radar indicated severe thunderstorms were located from near Hartford, Michigan, to New Carlisle, Indiana, to 7 miles east of LaCrosse, and were moving east at 50 mph, the weather service said.
Penny-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts were occurring with this storm, it said. Damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected.
Locations in the path of the storms include Nappanee. This path includes the Indiana Toll Road between mile markers 72 and 111.