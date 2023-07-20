Storm watch issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio The Journal Gazette Jul 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio until 11 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Winning lottery numbers Winning lottery numbers Recent divorce filings in Allen County IU's Trayce Jackson-Davis debuts with Warriors Fort Wayne man sentenced to 45 years for molesting Stocks Market Data by TradingView