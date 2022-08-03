The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. for an area including Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
Storm watch: Koscusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben
The Journal Gazette
-
-
