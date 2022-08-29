Storms that moved through northeast Indiana Monday caused damage, some of which was enough to end the Auburn Garrett Drive In theatre’s season early.
The drive-in theatre in DeKalb County posted to Facebook about 6 p.m. that the storm blew down half of a screen.
“The storm blew down half the screen. We are done for the year,” the post on Monday said.
Strong wind gusts and frequent lightning accompanied a cluster of strong-to-severe thunderstorms that knocked out power for nearly 5,000 people in northeast Indiana by 6 p.m., Indiana Michigan Power said in a news release.
About 3,600 Indiana Michigan customers in Fort Wayne lost electricity, and about 1,200 in the Avilla area and about five in Decatur were affected.
About 17,000 customers in the power company’s service area – including those in the Fort Wayne area – lost power. Indiana Michigan Power did not include an estimated time of restoration, but planned to have its crews continue working toward that.
In a separate news release, the Noble County Emergency Management Agency and 911 Center reported Monday evening that storms left “trees down on roads all over” the county and led to widespread power outages.
The National Weather Service of Northeast Indiana received several reports of utility lines that had been knocked down by branches and other storm debris, as well as wind gusts of about 50 miles per hour.
The local branch of the National Weather Service said that Tuesday morning has chances of showers and storms, but it didn’t expect the severity to match those of Monday evening.