Two storms are expected to hit the area today, less than a week after two tornadoes caused damage in northeast Allen County.
The first storm is expected to come in the morning, and the second will reach Fort Wayne mid-afternoon to early evening, said meteorologist Lonnie Fisher of the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana. The second storm has the potential for hail the size of golf balls, tornadoes, high wind and rain.
“All the possible severe events will be there,” Fisher said.
However, flooding likely won’t be a problem, he said. The county will average a quarter inch to half-inch of rain in a short, heavy storm.
The afternoon storm is expected to travel about 35 to 60 mph and be in Ohio by 9 p.m., he added.
“The plus is that they’re moving fast,” he said.
The first storm is considered a conditional threat, Fisher said. It’s potentially a severe storm, but meteorologists expect its worst to have happened Tuesday night in Iowa, Missouri and western Illinois. It’s expected to weaken by the time it reaches Indiana.
Fort Wayne and Allen County officials prepared for the storms Tuesday.
City officials asked residents to clear storm drains and throw debris from them into the trash after weekend storms pushed twigs and leaves into roadways. The city has more than 22,000 stormwater drains, a news release said.
Parks and recreation crews will help clear debris and downed trees from storms, said April McCampbell, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation spokeswoman. She asked people to call 311 to report damage and blocked roads.
Indiana Michigan Power prepared for the storm and possible outages using meteorologists to predict where the storm might do the most damage, spokeswoman Stephanny Smith said.
I&M moves teams, supplies and fresh utility poles to areas that are most likely to need them, she said.
Because of the weekend storms, 13,000 customers lost power. Smith said their crews restored service by Sunday night except for a few industrial sites, which had power by Monday morning.
The storms are hitting too early in the year to affect farming, said James Wolff, Allen County Purdue Extension director. Local farmers plant toward the end of April, and wheat planted in fall is currently dormant and could benefit from moisture in the soil if rain doesn’t pool in fields.
The biggest threat in rural areas is to houses, barns and other buildings.
“If they’re out in the open, they’re more susceptible to wind,” Wolff said.
Although this month started with proverbial April showers, the National Weather Service has predicted that rain is unlikely to continue through the whole month, Fisher said. Meteorologists expect no rain for several days after today, giving the area time to dry out.
Rain is also expected to decrease in the second half of the month, Fisher predicts. From April 15 to April 28, each day has at most a 50% chance of rain.