Fort Wayne area homeowners who lost electrical power during morning storms should have it restored by 11 p.m., according to Indiana Michigan Power.
According to a news release, 350 homes, businesses and other places had no power as of 2:30 p.m.
A map from the power company shows the outages are in:
• The Brookside Estates area in the northeast area of the city
• The south Wayne Historic District between Broadway and Fairfield Avenue, north of West Oakdale Drive
• The Pettit-Rudisill area east of Lafayette Street and between East Rudisill Boulevard and East Paulding Road
• The southwest Southtown Meadows area near the cluster of lakes
Power is also out southeast of the city and near Monroeville, in Decatur and in the Ossian area.
I&M restores power by beginning with essential services, including hospitals, water treatment plants and police and fire stations.
The company then makes repairs in areas where a lot of people are affected, moving on to smaller areas and then individual locations without power, the release said.