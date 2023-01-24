Story time at Cedar Canyon Elementary

Bill Toler, assistant superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, answers a student’s question while talking with fourth graders Monday at Cedar Canyon Elementary School. Toler then read a couple of chapters of “Holes” by Louis Sachar to the class.
Bill Toler, assistant superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, uses a hand to emphasize quotation marks Monday as he reads “Holes” by Louis Sachar to fourth-grade students at Cedar Canyon Elementary School.
Bill Toler, assistant superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, answers a student’s question while talking with fourth graders Monday at Cedar Canyon Elementary School. Toler then read a couple of chapters of “Holes” by Louis Sachar to the class.
Bill Toler, assistant superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, uses a hand to emphasize quotation marks Monday as he reads “Holes” by Louis Sachar to fourth-grade students at Cedar Canyon Elementary School.