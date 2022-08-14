A fire in an apartment on East Washington Boulevard caused minor damage Sunday, but no injuries.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded within two minutes to an 8:56 a.m. alarm regarding a five-story apartment building at 905 E. Washington Blvd. One adult was inside the unit where a stove-top fire occurred and self-evacuated, a news release said.
Firefighters observed black smoke from a rear window of an apartment and saw residents evacuating with the building fire alarm sounding. Crews found the fire in a second-floor unit and extinguished the remaining flames. A dry chemical extinguisher hanging above the stove-top extinguished the bulk of the fire, which was under control by 9:16 a.m., the release said.
The occupant complained of smoke inhalation and was evaluated by a medic, but not transported to the hospital.
"There was some damage to nearby cabinets, and the second floor and a stairwell was filled with heavy smoke conditions," Battalion Chief Thomas Helmkamp said in news release said. Crews ventilated the structure of the smoke with blowers, however, and allowed residents to re-enter.