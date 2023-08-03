Park Avenue from Williams to Edwards streets in New Haven and Broadway Street from Lincoln Highway to Park Avenue will be closed from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday for the Harvester Homecoming event, the community has announced.
Streets in New Haven closing for Harvester Homecoming event
- The Journal Gazette
