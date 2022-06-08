Strong thunderstorms are affecting parts of Allen and five other northeast Indiana counties through 6:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said tonight.
Other counties included in the affected area are Huntington, Kosciusko, Wabash, Wells and Whitley, the weather service said.
At 5:45 p.m., weather-service radar was tracking strong thunderstorms extending from near South Whitley to near LaFontaine, moving east at 50 mph, the weather service said. It said gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.
Locations in the path of the storm include Fort Wayne, Huntington, Wabash, Bluffton, Columbia City, North Manchester, Ossian, South Whitley, Andrews, Markle and LaFontaine.
This includes Interstate 69 from Warren in Huntington County to Dupont Road in Allen County, and Interstate 469 in Allen County between the General Motors plant and U.S. 27, and near its north Interstate 69 junction.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding, the weather service said. It said motorists should not drive through flooded roadways.