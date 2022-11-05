Strong winds with powerful gusts swept through Indiana Michigan Power’s service territory throughout much of the day Saturday, disrupting power to thousands of customers.
As of 9 p.m., more than 24,000 customers were without power, the utility said in a news release.
I&M crews restored power to numerous customers throughout the day, but the incessant winds continued to cause additional outages, many of them due to trees and limbs hitting lines. Winds are continuing into tonight, hampering restoration work.
I&M crews continue to restore power, and they will be joined by more than 200 line workers and support personnel who will provide mutual assistance. Crews from Ohio have driven to I&M’s service area, and others will arrive early today, officials said.
An estimated 1,500 Fort Wayne homes were without power at 9 p.m. Saturday. Another 175 were without power in Avilla, and less than 100 homes were dark in the Decatur area, the release said.
Power to more than 90% of I&M customers in most areas is expected to be restored by the end of today, but some in the hard-hit South Bend area are expected to be without power into Monday, the company said.
Fort Wayne customers can expect to have power restored by 10 o'clock tonight.
For your safety, I&M asks everyone to avoid downed power lines and report them to the utility at 800-311-4634 or call 911.
Also, be careful around fallen debris and fences, which can hide downed power lines.
I&M also asks the public not to approach its crews and contractors as they work to restore power.