Seven-year-old Ryleigh Parrish could show off her artwork Sunday by navigating a crowded Grand Wayne Convention Center, where her creation was displayed among about 6,000 other student pieces.
Or the girl could simply ask her mother, Sharonda Stanford, to flip to page 26 of the FAME Festival program. There, a reproduction of Ryleigh’s art added color to a section about this year’s FAME composer-in-residence.
Ryleigh, an Irwin Elementary School first grader, chose the latter before stepping away from her mother to make a cornhusk doll in the festival’s Imaginarium, a space where children could also try wood block printing, make tambourines with paper plates and create mosaics, among other activities.
Focused on elementary and middle school students, the FAME Festival also included 40 musical performances and appearances by visiting artists. FAME stands for Foundation for Art and Music in Education.
Ryleigh said having her artwork featured in the longtime Fort Wayne event was fun.
Stanford elaborated on her daughter’s comment, saying it’s awesome and confidence-boosting for Ryleigh to see her schoolwork displayed at the convention center among various artforms.
“It’s neat for her,” Stanford said.
First held in 1987, the FAME Festival returned this year to its typical two-day run for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic affected operations, said Kryste Wallen, executive director. She noted attendance also bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.
Like many attendees, Victor and Tara Villanueva searched for artwork by the children in their family, including two pieces by granddaughter Brielle Jordan. She’s a first grader at Study Elementary School.
“Don’t cover the picture up,” Victor Villanueva instructed as he took a group photo of his family near one of Brielle’s watercolor paintings on display.
“She was so excited to get here,” Tara Villanueva said of Brielle. “Drawing is her passion.”
The artwork and musical performances featured during FAME were based on the fables and folklore of Eastern Europe and the Balkans.
Exposing students to different cultures has long been a part of the festival, said Dorothy Kittaka, a FAME advisory member and retired Southwest Allen County Schools music teacher.
“We bring the world to our children,” Kittaka said.
Kittaka, who co-founded FAME with fellow SACS teacher Mike Schmid, said she is pleased by FAME’s success. She credited its longevity to a passionate board.
Seeing the festival thrive, Kittaka said, is “like a dream.”