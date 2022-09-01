This year’s graduating class of the Indiana chapter of Jobs for America’s Graduates earned more than $24.3 million in scholarship money, officials announced Wednesday.
Many of those students came from five northeast Indiana counties.
“The Jobs for America’s Graduates program impacts the lives of young people in an extraordinary way, and I’m thrilled to see so many Hoosiers reap the benefits of receiving their high school diplomas and earning financial aid for more education or training to begin their career,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb, who serves on the JAG’s National Board of Directors, in a statement. “JAG continues to equip Hoosiers with employable skills and provides a road map to lifelong success.”
JAG Indiana, which is administered by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, is a state-based, national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping high school students who have experienced challenging or traumatic life experiences achieve success through graduation.
JAG students receive adult mentoring while in school and one year of follow-up counseling after graduation.
Since 2006, more than 40,000 students have participated in JAG Indiana with 94% graduating from high school.The number of students receiving scholarships in northeast Indiana: Allen County, 36 students, $1,199,348; DeKalb County, 13 students, $848,938; Kosciusko County, eight students, $155,540; Noble County, four students, $67,261; and Wabash County, 29 students, $2,042,738.