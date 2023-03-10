Students gain hands-on skills at Jim Kelley Career Pathway

Memorial Park Middle School student Rameses Garcia tries his hand at welding on a high-tech simulator while classmate Kaiden Harmeyer records his score Thursday at the Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center on Fairfield Avenue. At left is Fort Wayne Community Schools instructor Dave Thomas.
Photos by Jennifer Barton | For The Journal Gazette
LEFT: Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher Chris Svarczkopf demonstrates the basics of robotics to eighth graders from Memorial Park Middle School. The hands-on Pathway program is a collaboration between FWCS and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.
Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher Chris Svarczkopf demonstrates the basics of robotics to eighth graders from Memorial Park Middle School at the Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center on Fairfield on Thursday. The hands-on program is a collaboration between FWCS and the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne, where students from Memorial Park and Towles New Tech Middle School attend twice a week to utilize state-of-the-art equipment to prepare for possible future careers.
ABOVE: Scott Brown, a teacher from Fort Wayne Community Schools, helps Arlene Frizzell and Angelina Green, eighth graders at Memorial Park Middle School, build a robot.
