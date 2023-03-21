Jay Conkling was more than ready to swing a club when Foster Park opened its golf course for the season on Tuesday.
Conkling spends much of his time helping other golfers determine which club will give them a respectable performance on the greens. But there’s no match for participating in what for many is a leisure activity – one that pumped more than $2 billion into Indiana’s economy last year, according to a report released Tuesday.
“I wanted to actually play a round of golf,” said Conkling, a club fitter at Bobick’s Golf in Fort Wayne. “Foster Park is close to where we are and where we live. I’ve hit on a range quite a bit, but it doesn’t compete with being on a real course and playing a round.”
The passion for golf is an economic stimulus, according to the National Golf Foundation, which released Tuesday’s Report. The 2022 study also cited $1.04 billion in direct expenditures annually to Indiana’s economy. The larger $2 billion figure includes indirect impact, such as tourism.
Bobick’s Golf rings up sales from customers near and far, including the neighboring state to the east.
“We get tons of traffic from Ohio,” Conkling said. “I would say the majority of times, they’re just coming to purchase from our stores because especially once you get across the border, you don’t get as many big stores as ours.”
The economic impact study reports that golf supports just over 23,300 jobs with $612.6 million of wage income. It drives more than $147.2 million in state and local taxes and contributes more than $50.4 million to charities and foundations. More than 80% of the state’s golf facilities reported hosting a combined 3,750 charity events in 2021.
The report, according to a news release, demonstrates how golf enhances quality of life for Hoosiers, providing outdoor recreation and an active lifestyle for 554,000 golfers age 6 and above in Indiana. More than 400 courses throughout the state provide 37,000 acres of greenspace, with 82% of them being public access.
“This economic impact study drives home what we have always thought to be true, which is that golf is a significant contributor to our state’s economy, charitable organizations, youth development, and quality of life,” says Mike David, executive director of Indiana Golf, the governing body for the sport in Indiana that commissioned the study. Indiana Golf serves as the headquarters for five nonprofit golf organizations.
The full economic report can be found at https://indianagolf.org/ It was released the same day that Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation opened two of three golf courses. Along with Foster Park, the course at Shoaff opened Tuesday.
“Even though it’s not 70 and sunny, play has been pretty good at our courses open today,” Gary Whitacre, manager of golf operations for Parks and Recreation, said late Tuesday afternoon.
The McMillen Park golf course opens Wednesday.
Whitacre didn’t seem surprised by the study showing a strong economic impact from golf interest.
Each of the past two years, attendance on local parks courses has gone up about 10%, “which is pretty consistent with what the National Golf Foundation’s findings have been,” said Whitacre, who is also a PGA golf professional.
Last year, golfers played an estimated 54,000 rounds on the Foster, McMillen and Shoaff golf courses.
“Coming out of COVID, golf has been a major benefactor,” Whitacre said, adding he expects the uptick will continue.