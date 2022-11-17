A substitute teacher who pleaded guilty to hitting a special needs student won’t serve any more time beyond the one day he spent in Allen County Jail.
Jeffrey J. McCracken, 75, entered into a plea agreement Wednesday just before Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Kierns sentenced him to a year, suspended and to be served as probation. McCracken received credit for the day he served in jail when he was arrested, and should he violate the terms of probation, he could face additional jail time.
As part of his plea to felony battery on a person younger than 14 years old, the prosecution dropped a felony charge of battery against a disabled person. The plea meant McCracken admitted to slapping a student with Down Syndrome Oct. 12, 2021, in front of a class.
During a class activity at Carroll Middle School that day, a group of students were sitting on the floor, according to court records. The victim was with them, and when McCracken brought a chair over for a peer tutor to sit in, the boy sat in it.
He attempted to remove the boy, who was not following directions, McCracken told police. He attempted to lift the boy out of the chair and got elbowed in the ribs.
Witnesses saw McCracken grab the boy’s face and slap him with his right hand, court records state. He later told the principal, “Not sure if I slapped him. I don’t believe I did, but if they call it a slap, then it’s a slap. I just lost my cool today.”
During a police interview Oct. 15, 2021, McCracken said the eyewitness accounts were probably true and that he hit the boy in the cheek.