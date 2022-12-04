Emily Watkins worried for months that a new jail would be built across the street from East Allen County Schools. Now, she’s concerned that the new proposed site is visible from her kids’ swing set in the backyard.
Allen County commissioners unanimously decided during a Nov. 23 meeting to have county attorneys negotiate a purchase agreement for 142 acres at 2911 Meyer Road for a new jail. The commissioners have submitted the location as required by a federal judge ahead of a Dec. 16 federal court hearing.
Watkins didn’t hear the news until two days later that the commissioners had settled on an alternative site that neighbors her property and others in the Sunnymede neighborhood that sits on the line that separates Fort Wayne and New Haven.
“I was shocked but very disappointed because I had no idea,” Watkins said. “The majority of our residents had no idea either. As the president of our neighborhood, that’s a big deal.”
The site was pitched as the best of four feasible options assessed by Elevatus, a local architecture firm. The 142-acre property is split in half with the eastern portion being farmland, which is where the jail would be built, said Cory Miller of Elevatus. The western portion has been developed and has buildings that were once used by International Harvester.
Sunnymede – a community with about 100 homes – is the sole neighborhood adjacent to the property. The neighborhood’s three main streets all dead-end against the proposed jail site.
Residents fear that building a jail next to their neighborhood will change everything.
Bruce Bunting has owned his home on Medford Drive for more than 35 years. His home is near Sunnymede Park, where youth leagues play baseball in the summers.
Several procedural steps are required before the proposed jail site is final. Those steps include County Council approval for the funds and the owner agreeing to sell the land. Commissioner Nelson Peters said Friday that negotiations, which can’t exceed the average of two appraisals, are going well.
The commissioners have also set a public forum for Sunnymede residents to voice their opinions at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the New Haven Community Center. But for residents, it feels like too little too late because they believe the decision will be finalized once the property is purchased by the county.
“I don’t believe my voice would have mattered, but it would have been nice to give my voice at least,” Bunting said. “I guess I have the normal concerns that anyone would have (when confronted with having a jail built) almost in your backyard, essentially.”
The commissioners are not required to seek public input for the land they haven’t purchased. They are planning to have a public forum in January.
The commissioners are required by a federal court order to address unacceptable conditions at the Allen County Jail, including overcrowding and understaffing. The commissioners have said their only option is to build a new jail facility that is planned to have 1,100 beds with the capability to expand.
Miller has said the jail is expected to cost more than $300 million without the cost of the land purchase.
Trevor Ellis and Audrey Hill have lived on Medford Road for a little more than a year. Hill said she’s been amazed by how rural the neighborhood feels, despite being off Indiana 930.
Ellis saw the property as a starter home that he planned to sell in a few years.
“If they build a jail in four to five years, I’m not going to be able to get nearly what I paid for out of the house,” Ellis said. “It’s very upsetting, and I’m sure other people in the neighborhood are worried about house value going down as well.”
The U.S. Department of Justice said in 2006 that new confinement centers that are built to resemble the surrounding neighborhood don’t lower property values, a conclusion that has been reached by multiple studies.
Paul Saalfield, a local real estate agent with Century 21 Bradley Realty, agrees. He said whether a neighboring jail would be considered a negative is in “the eyes of the beholder.”
“Certain things are a real turnoff to a buyer. And, ironically, the same things are a real turn-on to other buyers,” he said, citing second stories as one example. Older buyers often want to avoid stairs, Saalfield said.
Living next to a jail “may not enhance (property values),” he said. “But I don’t think it would be that negative of a thing.”
Saalfield thinks the proximity could make some families feel safer. “The first thing I think of is there would be a lot more police presence for those homes,” he said.
Even so, Ellis and Hill worry that having a jail next door to the neighborhood might increase the risk of crime. Hill said it’s hard to imagine that possibility in a neighborhood of mostly young families and senior citizens.
Watkins said more than anything, she feels confused because so few details have been shared with the community. She has scoured information – including the criteria and scale used to assess the four possible properties – the commissioners have posted online at www.allencounty.us/jail.
She was surprised to hear that the Meyer Road property ranked first and the Adams Center property second, considering they are the options closest to surrounding neighborhoods.
Proximity to neighborhoods appears to be a factor with more weight than others, considering it received an “importance” score of 4 out of 5 from Elevatus, labeling it a significant disadvantage. But Watkins said she realized the proximity to neighborhoods can’t sway the ratings too much if the Meyer and Adams Center locations lead the options.
More than a dozen factors have importance scores of 4 or 5, meaning they carry the same weight or more as proximity to neighborhoods. They include cost, property size, general site conditions, access to utilities and access to major roads.
Every location has disadvantages, and Miller said the drawbacks for the Meyer Road site are the closeness to the neighborhood, limited access to major roads and the need for at least one easement, which would cross into New Haven’s city limits.
Watkins said she understands that the jail has to go somewhere. She also recognizes that the Meyer Road location might be better suited for a new jail than the Adams Center site, which would put it less than a half-mile away from three school buildings.
But Watkins said it seems like the commissioners don’t want to talk with the neighborhood before making final decisions. Opponents of the Adams Center location had more than four months to voice their opinions before the commissioners decided on the Meyer Road location.
With the commissioners’ jail project timeline, Sunnymede residents don’t have time on their side.
The commissioners released a timeline Thursday that says they hope to ask the County Council for its sign-off on the purchase agreement and issue a request for proposals for a construction manager to make the project happen in the next couple of weeks. The County Council’s next meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 15.
By mid-January, the commissioners plan to select a construction manager and ask the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals to approve using the land for a jail.
The design is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2023 and construction bids awarded in the third quarter.
Site preparation and the start of construction are set for 2024, and the commissioners expect construction to be completed by early 2027.
Gathering public opinion about the newly proposed site was not included in the timeline. Watkins said she knows the conversations with residents near any proposed site might be tense, but that’s how people collaboratively work on solutions.
“It takes conversation. I’m not saying it will go well, but it’s something,” Watkins said. “But you’ve got to start with that, and if you don’t start with that, you have nothing.”
Sherry Slater of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.