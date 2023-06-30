Mary Ann Anderson doesn’t want anyone telling her what she can and can’t read.
That’s why the Peabody Public Library patron attended the "Proud Peabody Patrons for Pride" event at the Columbia City library. The event was planned in response to negative reactions from community members about two LGBTQ+ pride displays in the library's adult and young adult sections.
Library staff couldn’t keep the books on their shelves during the hour-long event because people coming to show their support kept checking out the selections. Staff members had to hunt for new books to provide patrons who came during the second half of the event.
Anderson chose a book about Megan Rapinoe, a gay American soccer player, because of her soccer-playing granddaughters. Anderson said she is excited to read about Rapinoe’s lively personality.
But, more than anything, she wanted to support the library staff’s dedication to free speech, Anderson said.
“We need to have the freedom to choose what we want to read,” she said. “And I admire the library for standing up for that.”
The library’s displays received negative reactions from some community members who, in turn, took their concerns to Whitley County Commissioners Chad Banks, Rob Schuman and Theresa Baysinger. The commissioners responded with a statement denouncing the "promotion of sexuality" displayed at the library.
"We believe the library should serve as an educational resource but should refrain from teaching or endorsing sexuality," the statement signed by the commissioners read.
The commissioners, who have no control over library happenings, ended the statement by encouraging residents to contact the library’s Board of Trustees to express their concerns – and many did. Peabody Public Library Trustee Lori Shipman said she received numerous emails from community members.
Many of those emails, however, were obviously from people who had not seen the displays, she said. But the comments against the display were outnumbered by emails in support, Shipman said. Regardless, she said, the Peabody Public Library is not in the business of silencing any voice.
“At the end of the day, our library (is) not here for censorship,” she said. “And when people are telling us to take down a display because it's something they don't believe in, that is censorship.”
Shipman said the past month has made her lose respect for some people, but she hopes they can earn it back after some self-reflection. Especially those who make hateful comments directly to LGBTQIA+ people.
“When I think about the tone and the words that were in some of the negative emails that I received, it broke my heart to think about a person in our community who puts up with that every day out there,” Shipman said. “It's pretty life-changing for me to walk a mile in their shoes and not even scratched the surface of what some people have to take.”
Library patrons Mindy Jagger and Jill Carnahan said they were proud of the support for the displays.
"I'm really proud that our community didn't just back down and let the bullies be bullies (but) really showed up to show these people that you cannot control or limit resources that our community has," Carnahan said.
The only thing they were disappointed in was the negative reactions to the display – specifically the commissioners' statement.
"That really gave a bad impression of our community," Jagger said.
Nathan Gotsch, who helped organize the event, also produced the local, independent “Marian, Or the True Tale of Robin Hood” production that Carroll High School students put on after the school play was cancelled. He said he was impressed with the turnout to support the library.
"I think it just shows that the majority of folks here in Whitley County are welcoming and supportive," Gotsch said. "And they love their library."
Other than a note, written in child-like handwriting with a crayon, that said "Don't be gay," the event did not have any on-site pushback.
"When you come and look at these displays, there is nothing controversial about them," Gotsch said. "If you have a problem with Elton John's biography being displayed in a library, I think that that's more on you than on the people who created the display."
Mike Ashby, Peabody library's executive director, said the displays included books that had LGBTQIA+ characters or where non-fiction books about queer people.
"It was not an in-your-face, sexual in nature (display)," Ashby said.
Gotsch said all of the supporters were card-carrying library patrons from Whitley County.
"The reality is, there's a lot of keyboard warriors out there," he said, "but there's many more people who are in support of a welcoming community, a community that embraces diversity."