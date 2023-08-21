The Pearl, a downtown mixed-used development projected to cost $50 million, reached a construction milestone today.
A steel topping-out ceremony was held at the construction site for the building at 247 Pearl St.
"The event marked the completion of the structural framework and symbolized the progress made on this exciting project," a late-afternoon news release said.
Weigand Construction and Surack Enterprises gathered to commemorate the placement of the final steel beam, which was signed by the crew working on the multi-million project.
Construction began in the spring of 2022. On Monday, a key beam was lifted into place, adorned with an evergreen tree and an American flag.
“Our team is so understandably proud of the progress to date,” said a statement from Larry Weigand, CEO of Weigand Construction. “We look forward to our next 12 months of work on The Pearl to bring this project to completion for our downtown and see the impact it will have on our local economy, while also improving our quality of place and downtown experience.”
In a news release, the developer and Weigand shared several details to show the project scope, based on work the construction crew has completed:
• More than 11,000 yards of concrete poured to date.
• At least 50,000 Weigand Construction man hours.
• More than 100 field staff on site and rising.
• More than 4,000 tons of rebar installed.
And so far, the release said, the construction crew has experienced zero recordable accidents or safety incidents.
By late summer in 2024, The Pearl will be completed, creating a new space for residents, employers, restaurants, and businesses to call home. It will feature 76 residential apartments and numerous other amenities, including five live/work storefronts, a fitness center, private event center with room for 200 guests and a street-level coffee shop and restaurants.
As The Pearl enters its next phase of construction, the completion of the structural framework paves the way for interior work such façade installation, utilities, and masonry in the coming months, the news release said.