The Surack Family Foundation has pledged to donate $3 million to Trine University for its Fort Wayne campus, officials announced Monday.
Trine announced in June that it will build a Fort Wayne campus with a 110,000-square-foot academic and training facility that will house College of Health Professions programs.
Chuck Surack, founder and board chairman for Sweetwater, said in a statement that he is happy to support the university’s expansion to Fort Wayne. In addition to Sweetwater, Surack owns more than 10 businesses under the Surack Enterprises umbrella, including SweetCars, Sweet Aviation, Sweet Helicopters and Longe Optical.
“As a lifetime resident of and longtime business owner in this region, I’m proud to support Trine University in this effort to improve healthcare education and the overall quality of life for the Greater Fort Wayne region,” Surack said. “For more than 135 years, Trine has developed innovative ways to meet the educational needs of students as well as industry and the community, and the new Trine University Fort Wayne project will build on that legacy.”
Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president, said the support and endorsement of the Fort Wayne project by the Surack Family Foundation means a lot.
“An increasing number of community members and Trine alumni are recognizing the profound impact this project will have on the healthcare and economy of this region,” Brooks said in a statement, “and we thank each one, including Chuck and Lisa Surack, for their generosity.”
The $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus is expected to open in fall 2024 and will serve nearly 700 students in Trine’s College of Health Professions, which currently includes physical therapy, physical assistant, speech-language pathology and nursing and surgical technology programs.
The new campus will allow the College of Health Professions to add new programs, including occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical sciences.
Trine plans to employ 100 faculty and staff on the campus. The campus has been developed in close partnership with Parkview Health and will be located near the Parkview Regional Medical Center.