Fort Wayne/ Allen County
State Boulevard work rescheduled
Work at East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road that was scheduled to begin Tuesday has been postponed until 2024 and will be done in a way that allows the intersection to remain open, the city announced in a statement Thursday.
Because of “complexities of the work involved and traffic flow concerns,” the project will be done next year “with modifications that will allow for the intersection to remain open during the work,” the city said in a statement.
The concrete rehabilitation improvement project on State, from Reed to Maplecrest roads, which started this year, will continue, the statement said.
Carson to speak at Right to Life event
Right to Life of Northeast Indiana will host Dr. Ben Carson as the keynote speaker at its annual banquet Oct. 9 at Memorial Coliseum.
Carson, a surgeon, was HUD secretary in the Trump administration.
Doors for the Oct. 9 event open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.ichooselife.org/banquet or by calling the Right to Life office at 260-471-1849.
Area
Air quality issues to continue today
Northeast Indiana is expected to have both high ozone and particulates levels today, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said.
The department issued a statewide Air Quality Action Day for ozone and an additional forecast for particulates across the area.
Air monitor readings across northern Indiana remain high for both particulates and ozone, as the Canadian wildfire plume moves slowly through the state, IDEM said in a statement.
It said particulates and ozone are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, adding children, older people and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion outdoors.
– Journal Gazette