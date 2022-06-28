Surrounded by green Jun 28, 2022 Jun 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kathy Cochard pulls weeds Monday at the master gardener display gardens at Purdue Fort Wayne. Shelby Tackett | For the Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Surrounded by green Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Missionary Church president removed Police apprehend stabbing suspect, second victim dies Local hockey player, son of former Komet, faces cancer treatments Divorce filings Hundreds rally in Fort Wayne for abortion rights Stocks Market Data by TradingView